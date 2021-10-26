College Sports

-
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Anthony Watkins ran for a 44-yard touchdown with 4:28 remaining to help Tulsa beat Memphis 35-29 on Saturday night.Bryson Powers…
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Freshman running back TreVeyon Henderson’s big day put him amid elite company in the Ohio State record book, and it couldn’t have…
The commissioners of the Pac-12 and Big 12 met Tuesday to discuss how the conferences might benefit from working together or maybe even merging.Two people…
Oklahoma and Texas accepted invitations to join the Southeastern Conference in July 2025 on Friday, worried that their storied athletic programs were in…
Texas and Oklahoma made a request Tuesday to join the powerhouse Southeastern Conference, with SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey saying the league would…
Oklahoma and Texas took the first formal step Monday toward moving to the Southeastern Conference, notifying the Big 12 they would not be renewing an…
University of Tulsa sports venues will be at full capacity again starting this fall, including 30,000-seat H.A. Chapman Stadium.Chapman stadium was capped…
Updated April 13, 1:10 p.m.The NCAA Board of Governors issued a statement Monday in support of transgender student-athletes with more than two dozen…
Porter Moser orchestrated one of the great underdog stories in sports in recent years, leading mid-major Loyola Chicago to two deep NCAA Tournament runs…
STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Cade Cunningham used to see superstars when he watched NBA players.Now, he sees opponents. They soon will see him, too.Cunningham…