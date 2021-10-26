Environment

-
Anglers and conservationists want Tulsa city councilors involved in determining how a new dam will be operated because they don't see a way for fish to pass.
Our guest is one of the environmental movement's leading voices, and a pioneering architect of corporate reform with respect to ecological practices and…
Our guest is Anthony Doerr, author of the Pulitzer Prize-winning "All the Light We Cannot See," which first appeared in 2014, and which might be one of…
The facility that processes recycling for Tulsa-area communities will not reopen until late December at the earliest, but it will boast an improved…
Our guest is Vaclav Smil, a Distinguished Professor Emeritus at the University of Manitoba. Smil is the author of 40+ books on topics like energy,…
After one ozone alert day and exceedance in 2020, the Tulsa metro has turned in three of each so far this year, with more than two months left in the…
Yes, the climate is warming, and yes, we human beings are causing this warming. And yes, things look very bad. But what can be done...and what can **we**…
On this edition of ST Medical Monday, we're talking about the science and strategies of composting -- and why it's good for our planet, and why it's good…
On this edition of ST, we learn about how homeowners in the Greater Tulsa area can take simple steps -- in both their lawncare and their gardening…