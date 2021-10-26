-
The Rhythm Atlas Hanukkah SpecialSunday, December 13, 6 - 7 p.m. on KWGS Public Radio 89.5 LISTEN LIVEDenis McGilvray celebrates Hanukkah music from…
-
Some are new, some are annual favorites, and some are timeless classic stories...all intended to bring you a little holiday comfort and joy. Tune in to…
-
Join Public Radio Tulsa for the 2019 holiday specials. There are the perennial favorites and a few new specials along the way. Tune in to these scheduled…
-
Join Public Radio Tulsa as the holidays approach for the music and stories of the season. We have yearly staples, along with a few new broadcasts and…
-
The Rhythm Atlas Hanukkah SpecialSunday, December 2, 6 - 7:00 p.m. on KWGS Public Radio 89.5LISTEN LIVE Tune in to The Rhythm Atlas, hosted by Denis…