-
Citing high costs for required testing, some in the booming cannabis industry are asking Oklahoma lawmakers to allow a safety system similar to what's used in food and pharmaceutical manufacturing.
-
Cannabis industry representatives told Oklahoma lawmakers during an interim study Monday that adopting standard practices used by food and drug makers…
-
After her first 30 days on the job, the new head of the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority said the agency is in the middle of building its staff to…
-
There’s a common problem facing Tulsa’s would-be marijuana dispensary owners.They generally need to get a certificate of occupancy from the city permit…
-
The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics could be in line for money to support a unit dedicated to investigating transnational criminal organizations law…
-
The Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority expects to have a statewide seed-to-sale tracking system rolled out early this year.OMMA announced a contract…
-
The Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority is reviewing results from its first round of lab proficiency testing.OMMA entered into an agreement with Metis in…
-
The coronavirus pandemic may lead to a new feature at Tulsa marijuana dispensaries: a drive-thru.City Councilor Crista Patrick is pursuing a zoning code…
-
The Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority is considering dozens of permanent rule changes for next year, but at least one is going back to the drawing…
-
A board recommended on Monday less stringent changes to Oklahoma’s medical marijuana program than some of the dozens initially proposed.One rule would…