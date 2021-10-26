OKC Thunder

-
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Fans of the NBA’s Oklahoma City Thunder will be required to provide proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or a negative coronavirus test to…
-
STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — The Oklahoma at Oklahoma State Big 12 basketball game scheduled for Saturday was postponed because of a positive COVID-19 test…
-
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Donovan Mitchell hit a go-ahead layup with 7 seconds left and finished with 20 points, lifting the Utah Jazz over the Oklahoma City…
-
Billy Donovan won’t return as coach of the Oklahoma City Thunder after five seasons, the team announced Tuesday night, ending a largely successful run…
-
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — The Oklahoma City Thunder and Creative Arts Agency Sports have formed the Thunder Fellows Program, designed to create opportunities in…
-
Thunder is among us. NBA Finals are here and so are risks of ticket scams. Fans need to be aware of how they are purchasing their tickets. It can be very…
-
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma City has been thunderstruck by the success of its NBA franchise.Oklahomans are, for the time being, forgetting their…
-
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to hear an appeal from a man who argued that he owned the copyright to the phrases "Go Thunder"…