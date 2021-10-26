-
Oklahoma U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe has requested $58 million in congressional earmarks for the McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System, which runs from…
Tulsa Ports is marking 50 years since the Port of Catoosa opened.President Richard Nixon was on hand June 5, 1971, to dedicate it and the 445 mile long…
Tonnage figures at the Port dipped slightly in September as lock and dam repairs interfered with normal shipping operations for the first several days of…
A substantial increase in shipments of fertilizer and crude oil contributed to making last month the strongest February in the history of the Port. Total…