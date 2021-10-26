-
Gov. Kevin Stitt spent time touting business wins and attacking President Joe Biden in a speech Thursday to Tulsa business leaders, but he only briefly…
-
Leaders of seven area colleges and universities are optimistic a new approach will help them graduate more students with degrees.The Tulsa Higher…
-
Updated May 25, 4:35 p.m.Officials from around Tulsa are urging voters to pass a $414 million bond package on June 8th for Tulsa Public Schools. In a…
-
A new program meant to attract young professionals to Tulsa is looking to host 200 interns in the city by summer 2021. Rue Ramsey, Vice President of…
-
Updated Feb. 22, 9:10 a.m. A City of Tulsa entity focused on boosting downtown is carefully watching a state Senate bill out of concern it may undermine…
-
The Tulsa Regional Chamber held a virtual inauguration Thursday for its 2021 chair.Tulsa Economic Development Corporation CEO Rose Washington is the…
-
Oklahoma wasn’t hit as hard by job losses in the COVID-driven downturn as the rest of the country, but its job recovery hasn’t been nearly as fast,…
-
A global pandemic, social unrest, the killing of a police sergeant and serious wounding of another — in his fourth Tulsa Regional Chamber State of the…
-
A new program will seek to encourage area college students to choose Tulsa and start their lives in the region after graduation.The Tulsa Regional…
-
After seeing steep drops in traffic in March and April, Tulsa International Airport officials are starting to see a rebound.According to Transportation…