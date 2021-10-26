-
USA BMX says their new national headquarters and stadium in Tulsa are schedule for a January move-in date.The $23 million total project is about 70%…
-
Tulsa voter-approved sales tax funding used last year to help organizations through the COVID-19 pandemic are going back to their original purpose: grants…
-
Plans for the new Gilcrease Museum show a modern facility meant to reconnect people to its natural surroundings.That includes color palettes drawn from…
-
The City of Tulsa hosted a dedication Friday for new public art at the Cox Business Convention Center.Andrew Ramiro Tirado’s "Highlight" stretches across…
-
Water in the river.It’s been a Tulsa idea since 1964, and it was still a major theme in community forums held by then-Mayor Bill LaFortune in 2002 to…
-
A two-year, $55 million renovation of the Cox Business Convention Center is complete.The 56-year-old convention center got an overhaul inside and…
-
State and local officials joined company executives at a Thursday groundbreaking for truck-part maker Muncie Power Products’ north Tulsa plant.The…
-
Arts nonprofits in Tulsa financially strained by the COVID-19 pandemic could soon have access to thousands of dollars in recovery grants.The Tulsa City…
-
A City of Tulsa grant program for artists that was about to start taking applications will likely become a loan program temporarily to help organizations…
-
On this edition of ST, we offer a closer look at some of the economic development objectives within the Vision Tulsa proposal. For years, the north side…