A New Documentary Film about America's Public Schools: "Backpack Full of Cash"

Our guest is Sarah Mondale, director of the newly released and engrossing documentary, "Backpack Full of Cash." As is noted of this film at its website: "Narrated by Matt Damon, this feature-length documentary explores the growing privatization of public schools and the resulting impact on America's most vulnerable children. Filmed in Philadelphia, New Orleans, Nashville, and other cities, 'Backpack Full of Cash' takes viewers through the tumultuous 2013-14 school year, exposing the world of corporate-driven education 'reform' where public education -- starved of resources -- hangs in the balance." Please note that there will be a special "screening plus panel discussion and Q&A" event in connection with this film tonight (Thursday the 20th) at the Circle Cinema here in Tulsa.