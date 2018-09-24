A New Documentary Film about America's Public Schools: "Backpack Full of Cash"

The major advocacy group for charter schools is meeting this week in Nashville, Tenn., and there's lots to celebrate.

What began with a single state law in Minnesota has spread to a national movement of nearly 6,800 schools, serving just under 3 million students.

But at its annual meeting, the National Alliance for Public Charter Schools is also using the moment to call for a fresh look at how these innovative public schools are managed and how they're held accountable.