Related Program: 
StudioTulsa on 89.5-1

A New Documentary Film about America's Public Schools: "Backpack Full of Cash"

By 19 minutes ago
  • Aired on Thursday, September 20th.
    Aired on Thursday, September 20th.

Our guest is Sarah Mondale, director of the newly released and engrossing documentary, "Backpack Full of Cash." As is noted of this film at its website: "Narrated by Matt Damon, this feature-length documentary explores the growing privatization of public schools and the resulting impact on America's most vulnerable children. Filmed in Philadelphia, New Orleans, Nashville, and other cities, 'Backpack Full of Cash' takes viewers through the tumultuous 2013-14 school year, exposing the world of corporate-driven education 'reform' where public education -- starved of resources -- hangs in the balance." Please note that there will be a special "screening plus panel discussion and Q&A" event in connection with this film tonight (Thursday the 20th) at the Circle Cinema here in Tulsa.

Tags: 
American Education
Early Childhood Education
education
Documentary Films
Film
Teaching
Circle Cinema
Directing (for Stage or Screen)
Public Schools
City Life
Urban Infrastructure

Related Content

"What Teachers Make" (Encore presentation.)

By Jul 26, 2012

(Note: This program originally aired back in April.) We speak by phone with the noted performance poet, former middle-school teacher, and current teachers' advocate Taylor Mali. His new book --- "What Teachers Make: In Praise of the Greatest Job in the World" --- is based on a poem that he wrote several years ago, a spirited and encouraging defense of the teaching profession that has, by now, been seen and forwarded millions of times on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, and elsewhere.

On the Lookout for Great Teachers: A Chat with Deborah Gist, Superintendent of Tulsa Public Schools

By Jul 6, 2018

Our guest on ST is Dr. Deborah Gist, the Superintendent of Tulsa Public Schools, who's worked in public education for nearly three decades at the school, district, and state levels (in Florida, Texas, Rhode Island, and elsewhere). Dr. Gist grew up in Tulsa -- and attended Tulsa Public Schools -- before earning degrees at the University of Oklahoma, the University of South Florida, Harvard University's John F. Kennedy School of Government, and the University of Pennsylvania. In 2015, she returned to Tulsa to begin her current post as TPS Superintendent.

Thoughts and Trends Regarding Education in the 21st Century: A Chat with Jaime Casap

By Jun 5, 2018

On this edition of ST, a conversation with Jaime Casap, the so-called "Education Evangelist" at Google. Casap will be the keynote speaker at the Tulsa Regional Chamber's annual State of Education gathering, happening tomorrow (Wednesday the 6th) at the Renaissance Tulsa Hotel and Convention Center on South 107th East Avenue.

After 25 Years, What's Next For Charter Schools?

By Jun 28, 2016

The major advocacy group for charter schools is meeting this week in Nashville, Tenn., and there's lots to celebrate.

What began with a single state law in Minnesota has spread to a national movement of nearly 6,800 schools, serving just under 3 million students.

But at its annual meeting, the National Alliance for Public Charter Schools is also using the moment to call for a fresh look at how these innovative public schools are managed and how they're held accountable.

As Charter Schools Become Divisive, Two Parents Give Their Take

By Oct 18, 2015

It used to be a given: When your kids reached school age, they'd strap on their backpacks and head for the neighborhood elementary school. Or, you'd pay a hefty tuition to send them to private school.

In the last two decades, a third option has emerged. Today, there are more than 6,000 charter schools in the country. And lately, they've been the subject of passionate and often acrimonious debate about the right way to fix public education in America.