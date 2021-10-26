-
Oklahoma teachers continue to be on the front lines of the pandemic, and it’s stressing them out.That’s according to a September online poll the Oklahoma…
Today we hear from a medical professional whose work is having a profound impact on the wider realms of continuing and professional education. Our guest…
Our guest on ST is Emily Oster, a professor of economics at Brown University whose earlier books include "Expecting Better" and "Cribsheet." She joins us…
Our guest is the award-winning science journalist Melinda Wenner Moyer, whose work appears in Slate, Scientific American, and The New York Times. She's…
The Peace Corps is now 60 years old. The U.S. Government-run volunteer program -- which from the start has provided international aid in the form of…
Norman Public Schools learning coach Jessica Eschbach is the 2021 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year.Oklahoma State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister announced the…
Oklahoma educators responding to a survey said they’re worried about their students' academic progress and well-being, worried about their health, and…
Despite Gov. Kevin Stitt telling schools he wants all students back in their classrooms after winter break, teachers are in the third of four phases in…
(Note: This discussion originally aired back in August.) How do we learn? And how do we learn best? What are the most effective ways of educating today?…
Our guest is longtime Tulsa resident Jane Mudgett, a well-respected local leader and businesswoman who's also a certified coach, a trainer, and a partner…