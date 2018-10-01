Tulsa County Elected Officials Getting a Raise

Some elected officials in Tulsa County are getting more money for their jobs.

The Board of County Commissioners approved Monday increasing annual salaries from $107,062.50 to $110,062.50. Chairman Ron Peters said the increase is not arbitrary.

"It’s based on the assessed value of property, and then the formula is calculated based on all that stuff. It’s completely — state statute defines how the raises are calculated," Peters said.

The county officer salary formula in state law sets a base salary and allows increases with steps up in population and property tax revenue. The county has more property tax revenue coming in as of July 1.

The salary increases apply to the county commissioners, clerk, sheriff, treasurer, assessor, and court clerk.

"The increase for elected officials amounted to 2.8 percent, and, recently, we gave all employees 3 percent," Peters said.

While district attorneys are also elected county officials, their salaries are calculated with a different formula in state law.