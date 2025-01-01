Trivia Night with Public Radio Tulsa

Come join us for a fun evening of brain teasers and friendly competition at the William Stuart Price and Michael C. Turpen Courtroom, located in the TU College of Law building! Our nation’s birthday will be right around the corner, so come test your knowledge of U.S. government and history.

Due to the seating arrangement in TU’s Moot Courtroom, we’re encouraging trivia teams of 2 to 3 people, maximum. This event is FREE, but seating is limited, and registration is required. RSVP here.