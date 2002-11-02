Voices in the News

© 2021 Public Radio Tulsa
Published November 2, 2002 at 11:00 PM CST

A sound montage of some of the voices in this past week's news, including tape of one of the sniper suspects calling the Rockville, Md., Police Department; Baton Rouge, La., Police Chief Pat Englade; Attorney General John Ashcroft; Microsoft Chairman and Chief Software Architect Bill Gates; the announcement that former Vice President Walter Mondale will replace the late Sen. Paul Wellstone on the ballot as Minnesota's Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate; former Vice President Mondale; Mondale's opponent, Republican Norm Coleman; and President George W. Bush.

