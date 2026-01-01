Public Radio Tulsa Spelling Bee…the place to use your English degree!Have you heard the buzz? The 4Annual Public Radio Tulsa Spelling Bee is back! The Spelling Bee will return Thursday, September 17at WOMPA (3306 Charles Page Blvd, Tulsa, OK. 74127) for an evening of friendly competition.Doors will open at 5:30pm and the Spelling Bee will begin around 6:30pm. Come early to hang out, chat with local community partners and grab a bite to eat.This event is free and open to the public however, donations to support Public Radio Tulsa make a difference and will be greatly appreciated. Cash and on-line gifts can easily be processed at the event.Interested in competing? Speller participation is limited to 30 contestants. To reserve your spot, please complete the registration form. You will receive additional instructions and event information before the competition.We hope you join us for buzz-worthy evening! Contact Evan Johnson, evan-johnson@utulsa.edu for more information.