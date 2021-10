NPR's Ina Jaffe reports that there was some good news for Democrats in the outcome of Tuesday's governors' races. The Democrats increased their hold on statehouses -- in Illinois, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Arizona and Oregon. They also picked up seven other seats held by Republicans or independents. But they were unable to oust Jeb Bush in Florida, elect Kathleen Kennedy Townsend in Maryland or keep Roy Barnes in Georgia. (3:00)

Copyright 2002 NPR