The Department of Defense is testing a new technology for funerals. It's a digital bugle, to play "Taps." There are far more funerals a day than there are military buglers, so the Defense Department has to compensate somehow. Commentator Joellen Easton has played "Taps" at military funerals, and she hopes the Defense Department's experiment isn't too successful. (3:30)

