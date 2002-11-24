Cuba Dissidents

Earlier this month, the United Nations voted to condemn the United States' economic embargo against Cuba for the 11th year in a row. The United States will undoubtedly ignore the resolution, citing Cuba as a sponsor of terrorism, where basic rights such as freedom of expression are not respected. Last May, island dissidents demanded such rights via a first-ever citizens petition, but Castro's government has still not responded. And now the dissidents themselves are beginning to quarrel among themselves. Gerry Hadden has the story from Havana.

Copyright 2002 NPR