© 2021 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Cuba Dissidents

Published November 24, 2002 at 11:00 PM CST

Earlier this month, the United Nations voted to condemn the United States' economic embargo against Cuba for the 11th year in a row. The United States will undoubtedly ignore the resolution, citing Cuba as a sponsor of terrorism, where basic rights such as freedom of expression are not respected. Last May, island dissidents demanded such rights via a first-ever citizens petition, but Castro's government has still not responded. And now the dissidents themselves are beginning to quarrel among themselves. Gerry Hadden has the story from Havana.

Copyright 2002 NPR