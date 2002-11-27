© 2021 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Kenya - Israeli Tourists Attacked

By Jacki Lyden
Published November 27, 2002 at 11:00 PM CST

Twin terrorist attacks against Israelis took place in Kenya today. More than a dozen people were killed when suicide bombers attacked the Paradise Hotel in Kikambala, an Israeli-owned resort on the Indian Ocean. And two missiles were fired at an Israeli airliner as it took off from the airport in the city of Mombasa. The missiles missed their target. We hear from Jerusalem Post reporter Kelly Hartog who is near Mombasa, Kenya. And Jacki Lyden talks with Cathy Jenkins of the BBC, who is in Nairobi.

Copyright 2002 NPR

Jacki Lyden
Longtime listeners recognize Jacki Lyden's voice from her frequent work as a substitute host on NPR. As a journalist who has been with NPR since 1979, Lyden regards herself first and foremost as a storyteller and looks for the distinctive human voice in a huge range of national and international stories.