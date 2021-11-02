Stitt traveling to Mexico amid consulate plans

© 2021 Public Radio Tulsa
Published November 2, 2021 at 5:21 PM CDT
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt, wearing a navy suit, white shirt, and white and blue striped tie, stands for a photograph with Mexican Ambassador Esteban Moctezuma Barragán, wearing a dark gray suit and a red tie. Both men are wearing masks and standing in a room in front of cabinets and an elaborate Mexican flag.
Governor's office
/
Gov. Kevin Stitt and Mexican Ambassador to the U.S. Esteban Moctezuma Barragán recently met in Washington, D.C.

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt is traveling to Mexico, arriving Tuesday afternoon for what his office says is a visit to strengthen trade and economic ties and discuss plans for a Mexican consulate in the state.

Stitt and a delegation that includes Secretary of Commerce and Workforce Development Scott Mueller are to arrive in Mexico City and later travel to Monterrey before returning Thursday.

Stitt and Mueller are to meet with business and higher education officials, including leaders of the nation’s energy industry and at the Universidad Tec de Monterrey.

Stitt is also to meet with U.S. Embassy officials and Mexican Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard to discuss recently announced plans to open a Mexican consulate in Oklahoma.

“My administration has been focused on recruiting a consulate to better serve Oklahoma’s growing Mexican community and I will continue providing whatever support is needed,” Stitt said in a statement.

Ebrard in October announced plans for a Mexican consulate in the state.

