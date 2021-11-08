THE SPLENDID TABLE'S TURKEY CONFIDENTIAL

The Splendid Table is back with their Thanksgiving tradition of “Turkey Confidential”– Splendid Table's own, Francis Lam will be taking two hours of calls and will be coming to the rescue of Thanksgiving cooks, kitchen helpers, and dinner guests during the biggest cooking day of the year.

A regular contributor and host on The Splendid Table since 2010, Lam is the former Eat columnist for The New York Times Magazine and is Editor-at-Large at Clarkson Potter, a division within Penguin Random House that is a leader in cookbook publishing.

This program will feature amazing guests including Southern baking Goddess Cheryl Day of Back in the Day Bakery, Pati Jinich, author of the forthcoming Treasures of the Mexican Table and host of the new PBS Primetime special La Frontera, Co-authors of the newest book, Cooking at Home, Chef David Chang and food journalist Priya Krishna, and J.Kenji Lopez-Alt of Serious Eats.

They’ll share their favorite Thanksgiving dishes, memories and quick fixes, and help Francis answer listeners’ questions. Whether someone is looking to create the perfect cranberry relish or forgot to thaw the turkey, Francis and his guests will soothe frazzled nerves and entertain hosts and guests alike.

Tune in on Thursday, November 25, 2021 to KWGS Public Radio 89.5 at noon!

Want to see more from Splendid Table? Make sure to check out their website, Facebook, and Twitter to keep up to date on events, recipes, and more!


