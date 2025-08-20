Oklahoma hospitals deliver more than 1 million pounds of food to limited-access patients since 2020

The Oklahoma Hospital Association announced more than 1.2 million pounds of food have been delivered through 55 hospital- and clinic-based food pantries since 2020.

The effort is coordinated with the association's health improvement initiatives team and in partnership with the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma. It has served 36,953 patients and families over the past five years, according to a press release.

The goal is to address food insecurity, which affects 15.4% of Oklahoma households.

"Food insecurity is a health issue, and our hospitals and clinics are treating it like one," said Greg Marshment, the association's manager of public health programs. "By identifying and supporting patients facing food insecurity, we're not just filling pantries, we're creating healthier pathways for thousands of families."

Food insecurity can exacerbate chronic illnesses, like kidney disease, hypertension, diabetes and obesity, according to Hunger Free Oklahoma. The hospital association noted that addressing health-related social needs like food insecurity can improve chronic disease prevention, management and quality of life.

Hospitals and clinics have screened patients for food insecurity and developed workflows to connect them with community resources. The association said its partnership with the Regional Food Bank, which is the state's largest domestic hunger-relief nonprofit, has "enabled this success on a wide scale."

"Together, we're ensuring patients leave with more than a diagnosis — they leave with dignity, support and nourishment," said food bank CEO Stacy Dykstra.