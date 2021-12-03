Holiday Specials for KWTU 2021!

This holiday season on KWTU, enjoy festive concerts near (right here in Tulsa!) and far (New Years Day in Vienna, anyone?), including much-loved favorites like A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols from King's College, England!

Oklahoma Bach Choir Sing Bach

Sunday, Dec 12 - 4:00 PM

From a performance recorded Dec 3 at St John’s Episcopal Church, the Oklahoma Bach Choir perform an Advent program of two of Johann Sebastian Bach’s most celebrated cantatas. The Cantata # 62 (Now Come, the Gentile’s Savior) and the Cantata #140 (Sleeper’s Awake). The Oklahoma Bach Choir is an ensemble devoted to the music of Bach and other Baroque era composers using period instruments of the day.

Tulsa Chorale: Vaughan Williams’ Hodie, A Christmas Cantata

Saturday, Dec 18 - 8:00 PM

Sunday, Dec 19 - 4:00 PM

From a performance in November 2019, Dr Tim Sharp, soloists Michele Eiler, Kim Childs, and David Howard and the Tulsa Chorale and Children’s Chorus sing English composer Ralph Vaughan Williams’ Christmas cantata “Hodie.” The cantata takes settings from Christmas vespers, translated hymns by Martin Luther, quotations from the Gospel of Luke, and songs and choral selections featuring the poetry of John Milton, Thomas Hardy, and other English poets to tell the story of Jesus’ birth.

New York Philharmonic

Sunday Dec 19 - 1:00 PM

This week’s regularly scheduled broadcast features Handel’s “Messiah” featuring conductor Helmuth Rilling, soloists, and Rilling’s Gachinger Kantorei Stuttgart.

All is Bright: Contemplative Music For Christmas

Monday Dec 20 - Noon

Friday Dec 24 - 9:00 PM

Hosted by Lynne Warfel, All is Bright presents a program of contemplative music related to the Christmas season and its symbolism using sacred choral music grouped to tell the traditional Christmas story by way of songs about angels, the star, and the manger. Featuring the music of Jennifer Higdon, John Rutter, Arvo Part, and traditional music.

Christmas with the Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra

Tuesday Dec 21 - Noon

The sounds of the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square floated into many homes during the holidays in the '60s & '70s on Goodyear and Firestone albums, bringing lush renditions of favorite Christmas carols. Those warm memories and feelings come right back again in this holiday special. The choir continues its tradition of great artistry with touching arrangements of familiar carols by their director Mack Wilberg, and surprises with lesser-known melodies that are fast becoming the new classics.

