Local & Regional

2 hurt in explosion and fire at Oklahoma tank battery

Public Radio Tulsa | By Associated Press
Published January 25, 2022 at 8:58 AM CST
Okarache
city-data.org
/
Okarche is northwest of Oklahoma City

Two workers were injured in an explosion and fire at a central Oklahoma oil tank battery. A spokeswoman for Oklahoma City-based Devon Energy said the incident happened shortly before 2 p.m. Monday at its oil well pad in Okarche, Oklahoma, about 35 miles northwest of Oklahoma City.

Devon spokeswoman Lisa Adams said a contractor employed the two injured workers. She said they were cleaning equipment not in use for production when the fire started. The two were taken to local hospitals, but Adams didn't have their conditions.

Crews quickly extinguished the fire and had the site secure within 90 minutes.

Associated Press
