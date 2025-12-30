New Oklahoma laws take effect Jan. 1. Food stamp changes delayed.

A dozen new laws take effect Jan. 1, including one designed to provide more consistency in sentencing of felony crimes.

House Bill 1792, dubbed the Sentencing Modernization Act of 2024, creates a uniform classification system for all felony offenses and maximum fines.

“It is a big deal,” said Sen. Dave Rader, R-Tulsa, who carried the measure in the Senate.

It organizes more than 2,000 felonies into 14 classes based on severity. It sets standard sentencing ranges for certain felonies. Repeat offenders face harsher penalties under the measure.

Supporters of the measure said it creates more clarity and consistency in sentencing.

Rader said the measure will make sure all Oklahoma counties are following similar sentencing ranges.

Prior to the measure, two individuals living in different parts of the state and convicted for the same crime could receive substantially different sentences, Rader said.

The provisions in the bill came from the Oklahoma Criminal Justice Reclassification Council, created by the legislature in 2018.

Adoption tax credit

House Bill 2610 increases the allowable tax credit for nonrecurring adoption expenses, such as attorney fees and court costs.

The credit increases to 15% from 10% not to exceed $3,000 per year from $2,000 for those filing single or married filing separately. The cap is raised to $6,000 from $4,000 for married couples filing jointly.

Rader said the measure was an effort to entice more families to adopt.

If kids are raised with a more solid and grounded upbringing, they have a better chance of becoming taxpayers as opposed to becoming involved in the criminal justice system, he said.

Although the dollar amount is not a lot, it seeks to help families out a little bit, Rader said.

Public notaries

It will cost those seeking to renew or obtain a new public notary commission more money.

Senate Bill 1028 requires a national criminal background check for those seeking to become a notary public.

It includes the fee for those applying to renew their commission. The fee shall not exceed $50 or the cost of the search, according to the measure.

“A felony conviction shall be grounds for removal of a person from office of notary public and shall preclude a person from further applying for renewing a notary commission,” according to the measure.

The measure also increases the fees for applying for a new and renewed commission.

It raises the required bond to $10,000 from $1,000 and the bond fee to $25 from $10.

Wind energy

A new state law aims to make the skies over wind turbines more aesthetically pleasing.

Senate Bill 713 requires the operators of wind turbines to seek Federal Aviation Administration approval to install certain lighting systems to make them detectable by aircraft within two miles of them.

Sen. Darcy Jech, R-Kingfisher, said the new law came from a request from a constituent who bought a wind farm and didn’t want to see the constant lights at night.

“They only flash when they detect aircraft in the area .. so you don’t have flashing red lights out there continuously,” Jech said.

The language was crafted after a Kansas law, Jech said.

Food stamps policy change delayedA new policy prohibiting food stamp recipients from using them to purchase candy and soft drinks was supposed to take effect Jan. 1.

However, Oklahoma Department of Humans Services officials said the launch of the SNAP Healthy Food Waiver program has been delayed until Feb. 15.

“At the request of retailers, the implementation window was extended to ensure both retailers and SNAP recipients have the time they need to adjust after the holiday season,” the agency said in a statement.

The federal government approved the state’s request for the change, which will be effective for two years.

In an executive order, Gov. Kevin Stitt said he requested that the Department of Human Services seek federal approval for the change to reduce “preventable diet-related health issues like obesity, diabetes, and heart disease.”