Sometimes, necessity is the mother of vehicle donation.

Take Ellen Nole, who, yes, is the daughter of Public Radio Tulsa Development Director Judith Nole:

"When my car broke down in my parent's driveway, I spent a long time searching for a way to get rid of it that I would feel good about and that wouldn't cost me anything. SO long, in fact, that I suspected my moms were looking into disowning me. [Editor's note: Not true!] Once I remembered that I could use my car to help my favorite source for local news, the process for donating my car to KWGS was quick and easy, and now I"m invited to Christmas again!"

Do you have a car, truck, motorcycle, or jetski YOU no longer need? Be like Ellen, and donate it to support the trusted news and unforgettable music on Public Radio Tulsa!

Click

for more information and to get started on the vehicle donation process, or call 855-277-2346!

