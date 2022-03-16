© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
The car could not move, but it HAD to go.

Public Radio Tulsa | By Judith Nole
Published March 16, 2022 at 1:20 PM CDT

Sometimes, necessity is the mother of vehicle donation.

Take Ellen Nole, who, yes, is the daughter of Public Radio Tulsa Development Director Judith Nole:

"When my car broke down in my parent's driveway, I spent a long time searching for a way to get rid of it that I would feel good about and that wouldn't cost me anything. SO long, in fact, that I suspected my moms were looking into disowning me. [Editor's note: Not true!] Once I remembered that I could use my car to help my favorite source for local news, the process for donating my car to KWGS was quick and easy, and now I"m invited to Christmas again!"

Do you have a car, truck, motorcycle, or jetski YOU no longer need? Be like Ellen, and donate it to support the trusted news and unforgettable music on Public Radio Tulsa!

Click
for more information and to get started on the vehicle donation process, or call 855-277-2346!

Vehicle DonationPublic Radio Tulsa
Judith Nole
According to Judith Nole’s family, they have to leave the state to REALLY get away from her. Judith has recorded Public Radio Tulsa’s underwriting since the early 2000’s, and when you hear a woman say “Support for Public Radio Tulsa is provided by…,” it is her voice you are hearing.
