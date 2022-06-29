© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
PRT Header Color
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

It's the 2022 Hidden Sixties Summer Special...in Outer Space!

Public Radio Tulsa
Published June 29, 2022 at 2:00 PM CDT
allman-LP.jpg

Join us Friday the 1st at 8pm on 89.5 KWGS-FM!

Here's hoping you can tune in Friday night, the 1st, for the Hidden Sixties Summer Special! It'll blast off at 8pm on 89.5 KWGS-FM -- and this time around, as we recall the era-defining Sputnik orbit of 65 years ago, our theme will be Outer Space! Join co-hosts John Wooley (of Swing on This) and Scott Gregory (of All This Jazz) for a wondrous, weird, and wacky ride through the sonic splendors of the Space Age -- with an hour of music you haven't heard since the 1960s, if you've heard it at all. From Dinah Washington and Dick Hyman to The Bonzo Dog Band and The Jive Five -- plus many more, including the great Sheldon Allman (see above) -- it'll be a super-fun sci-fi start to your holiday weekend!

Tags

Hidden Sixities SpecialsJohn WooleyScott GregoryThe SixtiesAmerican MusicPopular MusicPopular CultureOuter SpaceRockets and Space FlightAll This JazzSwing on ThisHoliday Specials