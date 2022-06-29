It's the 2022 Hidden Sixties Summer Special...in Outer Space!

Here's hoping you can tune in Friday night, the 1st, for the Hidden Sixties Summer Special! It'll blast off at 8pm on 89.5 KWGS-FM -- and this time around, as we recall the era-defining Sputnik orbit of 65 years ago, our theme will be Outer Space! Join co-hosts John Wooley (of Swing on This) and Scott Gregory (of All This Jazz) for a wondrous, weird, and wacky ride through the sonic splendors of the Space Age -- with an hour of music you haven't heard since the 1960s, if you've heard it at all. From Dinah Washington and Dick Hyman to The Bonzo Dog Band and The Jive Five -- plus many more, including the great Sheldon Allman (see above) -- it'll be a super-fun sci-fi start to your holiday weekend!