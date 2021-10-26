Popular Music

-
On this edition of ST, we meet the rock/classical/crossover electric violinist, Mark Wood, who will perform with the Bartlesville Symphony Orchestra on…
On this edition of ST, we present a recently-posted episode of the Museum Confidential podcast, which is a co-production of Public Radio Tulsa and…
The long-awaited "Smithsonian Anthology of Hip-Hop and Rap" just dropped. The box set includes 129 tracks on 9 CDs, plus a hefty 300–page book with…
On this edition of ST, we discuss the Play Tulsa Music program, an initiative of the Tulsa Office of Film, Music, Arts & Culture (a/k/a Tulsa FMAC). Play…
On this edition of ST, we learn about a soon-to-open exhibition at 108 Contemporary Gallery in downtown Tulsa; "A Luthier's Tale: The Craft of Stringed…
From tonight (the 17th) through Saturday night (the 19th), Choregus Productions will present its 2021 Summer Heat International Dance Festival. Three…
Our guest is the highly regarded American conductor and music director, David Robertson. He'll be holding the baton at the BOK Center this weekend, as the…
Our guest is the Tulsa-based pianist and composer, Barron Ryan, who tells us about his new piano trio, "My Soul is Full of Troubles." Written for piano,…
Our guest on StudioTulsa is Prof. Sean Latham, the Pauline McFarlin Walter Endowed Chair of English and Comparative Literature at the University of Tulsa,…
(Note: This interview originally aired last summer.) We're pleased to welcome our friend John Wooley back to StudioTulsa. A longtime Tulsa-based music and…