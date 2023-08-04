© 2023 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KWGS 89.5 FM will be operating at low power until our new transmitter is installed and tested. Trouble hearing us? Click here!

The evidence on remote work is changing

By Darian Woods,
Adrian Ma
Published August 4, 2023 at 3:42 PM CDT

New evidence suggests working from home, at least full time, may not be as productive as we once thought.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Darian Woods
Darian Woods is a reporter and producer for The Indicator from Planet Money. He blends economics, journalism, and an ear for audio to tell stories that explain the global economy. He's reported on the time the world got together and solved a climate crisis, vaccine intellectual property explained through cake baking, and how Kit Kat bars reveal hidden economic forces.
Adrian Ma
Adrian Ma covers work, money and other "business-ish" for NPR's daily economics podcast The Indicator from Planet Money.