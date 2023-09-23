© 2023 Public Radio Tulsa
UAW expands strikes to new locations

By Scott Simon,
Camila Domonoske
Published September 23, 2023 at 6:55 AM CDT

The UAW has expanded its historic strike against Detroit's Big 3 automakers into 38 new locations, while announcing progress in talks with Ford.

