This Santa keeps Public Radio Tulsa on the air

Our chief engineer Brad Newman has spent over 40 years at Public Radio Tulsa handling audio-related issues, rewiring studios and ensuring that all our programs get clearly transmitted across northeastern Oklahoma. But during the holiday season, he has more serious business to attend to: children telling him what they want for Christmas.

Santa, Mrs. Claus and an elf.

Brad became Santa during the holidays seven years ago when a family member needed a last-minute Santa. His jacket was too small and the recliner he sat in all day was very uncomfortable.

But he loved it. He loved talking with children and seeing the joy on their faces.

“It’s serving people. There’s just the joy of seeing kids light up,” Brad says.

Brad calls himself the non-profit Santa because he loves going to events for underserved children.

Santa and his many lap dogs.

“At non-profits, that’s where I see the most need. Non-profits are really just trying to serve people and sometimes their budgets are tight.”

He also attends events outside of Tulsa, where families would otherwise have to go into town to take their kids to see Santa.

“I live in the country in Manford and in the country, where do you go to see Santa? You have to go into town, you’ve got to go a long way. So, I go out there to help the parents.”

In his seven years as Santa, Brad says the most bizarre picture he’s taken is with seven lap dogs. He now has a specially-made suit — that he handpicked all the fabric for — and a comfortable chair with arms where children can sit.

This year, he’s booked up all through December and is considering buying an extra suit, when duty calls.

If there’s a child in your life that’s wanting some advanced audio equipment, don’t worry — Santa will know exactly what they need.