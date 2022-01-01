Julianne Tran

Julianne is a very recent graduate from The University of Tulsa (‘22) where she studied Political Science and minored in Spanish and Media Studies.

During her time at TU, Julianne wrote for the university newspaper, The Collegian, while serving as their Variety Editor. She also interned at TulsaPeople Magazine, interviewing Tulsans and writing stories about all that the city has to offer (all the while getting acclimated to the busy, adult world of endless emails!).

Julianne grew up just outside of Oklahoma City in Mustang, OK. She’s grown to love Tulsa and will even say that Tulsa wins the OKC vs. Tulsa argument. You can often find her taking long walks around the Gathering Place, listening to 88.7 on afternoon drives, going vintage shopping (for glassware sets that she does not need) and baking cobblers and cakes in her Tulsa kitchen.