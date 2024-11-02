'Wait Wait' for November 2, 2024: With Not My Job guest Brian Jordan Alvarez

This week's show was recorded in Chicago with host Peter Sagal, judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Brian Jordan Alvarez and panelists Emmy Blotnick, Brian Babylon, and Luke Burbank. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Bill This Time

Garbage Day; Birds and Bees Getting Buzzed; A Cheesy Caper

Panel Questions

WHAT’S DAME HELEN MIRREN UP TO THIS WEEK?: We check in on the legendary actress

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists tell three stories about chaos on a work trip, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: We quiz Brian Jordan Alvarez on Hedgehogs

Creator and star of FX on Hulu’s English Teacher, Brian Jordan Alvarez, plays our game called, “English Teacher, meet an English Creature.” Three questions about hedgehogs.

Panel Questions

A Plus One When You’re Just One; Thrills In The Office

Limericks

Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: Gumbo Water; Bland Babies; Going For Gameboy Gold

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else

Predictions

Our panelists predict, now that we know they drink alcohol, what other vices will be revealed about animals.

Copyright 2024 NPR