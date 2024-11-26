© 2024 Public Radio Tulsa
Morning news brief

By Rob Schmitz,
Leila Fadel
Published November 26, 2024 at 3:23 AM CST

Diplomats say ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon may be imminent. President-elect Trump has a plan to make big cuts in government spending. Conservative sets sights on reshaping American culture.

Rob Schmitz
Rob Schmitz is NPR's international correspondent based in Berlin, where he covers the human stories of a vast region reckoning with its past while it tries to guide the world toward a brighter future. From his base in the heart of Europe, Schmitz has covered Germany's levelheaded management of the COVID-19 pandemic, the rise of right-wing nationalist politics in Poland and creeping Chinese government influence inside the Czech Republic.
Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.