Tulsans participate in nationwide No Kings protest against Trump administration

Several city blocks in Tulsa were packed with protestors Saturday. They took to the streets to demonstrate against President Donald Trump’s administration under the No Kings banner, a movement that accuses the president of acting like a monarch.

Ernesto Alcala, 57, said he was out to show support for fellow immigrants.

“I came to the United States in 1980, and actually, honestly, at that time, I was not legal. But over the years, of course, I became an American citizen, and I wanted to contribute to what this country gave me. It means a lot to see other people can have the same opportunities,” said Alcala.

Elizabeth Caldwell / KWGS News Protestors demonstrate near Dream Keepers Park on Saturday, October 18, 2025.

The Trump administration has been pursuing an extremely aggressive immigration policy that’s included deporting people to countries they are not from, like South Sudan. Boosters say the reforms are necessary to protect Americans from crime, though research has shown immigrants offend less than native citizens.

Rebecca Joskey, 72, said she opposes the way Trump denigrates his enemies.

“It’s like being back in high school with the biggest bully,” said Joskey. “And the twisting, the twisting. Trump said today is a day for people who hate America. That’s just ridiculous. We love America.”

Judith Nole / KWGS News Protestors gather near Dream Keepers Park in Tulsa on Saturday, October 18, 2025.

Michelle Cooper, 69, said things have become too expensive, even though Trump promised to reduce inflation on “day one.”

“It’s just wrong the way the country is going right now. People are being mistreated. Everything this guy ran on, he’s sabotaging. Grocery, eggs, gas, health care, it’s all going to the dogs,” said Cooper.

Elizabeth Caldwell / KWGS News Thidwell the terrier mix sports a protest message near Dream Keepers Park on Saturday, October 18, 2025.

A poll from The Guardian reports that Americans are becoming more pessimistic about the economy as household costs remain elevated.

The protest near Dream Keepers Park lasted from noon to 2 p.m.