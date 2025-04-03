KWGS first public broadcaster named ‘Best of Show’ at an OAB ceremony

KWGS has made history in Oklahoma more than once. The public radio station operating out of the University of Tulsa was the first ever FM station in the Sooner State, launching back in 1947.

In 2025, KWGS, which was also among the country’s initial handful of noncommercial FMs, is still marking firsts.

Last week, it became the first listener-supported public broadcaster to earn the Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters’ “Best of Show” award, acknowledging work done in 2024. The OAB was founded in 1948.

"Best of Show" is a yearly honor based on the strength of other awards. The winner is calculated by considering the number of other OAB awards and a station’s individual scores for those awards.

KWGS took home 2024 OAB awards for best feature and best website.

Best feature went to editor and News Director Elizabeth Caldwell for her story about Cathy Lamb, a woman who remains imprisoned in Oklahoma for a “self-defense” killing.

Judith Nole / KWGS News News Director Elizabeth Caldwell.

After the story was released, Lamb’s case was taken up by the parole board again.

At the annual OAB banquet held at River Spirit last week, Senior Reporter Max Bryan and Anchor/Reporter Ben Abrams were in attendance to accept KWGS’ award for best website.

Left to right: Senior Reporter Max Bryan, General Manager Rich Fisher, and Anchor/Reporter Ben Abrams pose at the annual OAB banquet held at River Spirit On Thursday, March 27, 2025.

Anchor/Reporter Zach Boblitt was unable to attend due to observance of “Morning Edition” hours.

General Manager Rich Fisher praised his staff.

“I am so proud of this news team. While there are only four of us, they all punch above their weight bringing our communities the essential and needed information on issues that affect all of our citizens’ lives. They work extremely hard to fulfill our public service mission every single day.”