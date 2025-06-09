Tulsa Stadium Trust approves improvements for ONEOK Field

Fans visiting ONEOK Field will soon notice improvements to the 15-year-old ballpark, following a unanimous vote by the Tulsa Stadium Trust Thursday.

The Trust approved two measures aimed at upgrading the stadium, which is maintained by the Tulsa Drillers. General Counsel Jacob Calvani said the team approached the Trust with concerns about aging infrastructure.

“They brought to our attention that the sidewalks needed some work, that there had been some settling over the years,” Calvani said.

Sidewalk settling refers to the sinking or downward movement of concrete slabs over time, often due to soil conditions beneath the surface. This can create a fall-hazard because the cement becomes uneven.

In addition to sidewalk repairs, the stadium will also receive updated LED lighting. Calvani emphasized that the new lights will not impact the surrounding neighborhood.

“It’s not going to be brighter or disrupt the neighborhood,” he said. “It’s more of an accent lighting in certain areas in the park.”

The projects will be funded through Tulsa Stadium Trust funds, which include lease payments from the Drillers and money from the stadium improvement district.

A timeline and total cost for the improvements has not yet been determined.