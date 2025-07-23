Pinnell hopes Route 66 ‘bridge’ for fearful international travelers in time of Trump

Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell says he hopes the allure of Route 66’s centennial will ease the minds of people reluctant to visit the United States during a politically turbulent time.

Speaking at the Rotary Club of Tulsa on Wednesday, Pinnell said Route 66 is a “road for everybody,” despite political affiliations.

“I think Route 66 could be the bridge to get international tourists coming back to America and feeling comfortable because that Mother Road means freedom to international tourists around the world,” said Pinnell.

Canada and several European countries have issued travel advisories for the United States, noting the White House’s policy of only recognizing two sexes. Transgender visitors with self-identified or “X” markers on their passports may run into trouble.

National news reports note travelers seeking to legally enter or reenter the United States have faced detainment and deportation as President Donald Trump seeks to aggressively reform the country’s immigration system.

The U.S. is projected to lose $12.5 billion in travel spending, according to a new report, a 22.5% decrease from peak seasons last year.

Pinnell said he’ll soon visit London for a large convention promoting American travel, and he will be accompanied by representatives from Tulsa, Oklahoma City, and the state’s tribal nations.

“So that will be one of the opportunities that we’re able to directly talk with countries, different countries, about what policies and positions we’re putting in place so they will be comfortable coming to Oklahoma.”

Route 66’s centennial is in November 2026.

