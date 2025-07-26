'Wait Wait' for July 26, 2025: With Not My Job guest Laufey!
This week's show was recorded in Chicago with host Peter Sagal, judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Laufey and panelists Joyelle Nicole Johnson, Adam Burke, and Peter Grosz. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.
Who's Bill This Time
Congress Runs for Cover; Rugs Are Back!; Remembering the Prince of Darkness
Panel Questions
An Intern With a Taste for The Law
Bluff The Listener
Our panelists tell three stories about something remarkable at the Tour de France, only one of which is true.
Not My Job: Icelandic superstar Laufey answers our questions about Daylight Savings Time
Pop-Jazz Icon Laufey talks about her new album, "A Matter of Time," and plays our game called, "Why Is It Still So Light Out." Three questions about daylight saving time.
Panel Questions
Look To the Skies!; Nice To Meet You, It's Over
Limericks
Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: A Java Jug; A Warning for Office Drones; Zooming While Zooming
Lightning Fill In The Blank
All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else
Predictions
Our panelists predict, now that toupees are back, what will be the next beauty trend for men.
