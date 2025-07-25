Landlord with history of neglect proposes redevelopment, residents question good faith

The owner of the shuttered Vista Shadow Mountain apartments near 61st Street and Memorial Drive has proposed a renovation plan for the dilapidated complex, but nearby residents are doubtful things will pan out.

Neighbors voiced their questions and concerns to City Councilor Lori Decter-Wright at a small public meeting Tuesday night.

“It’s a mess,” said Terri Williams, who has lived near the complex for decades.

“It affects everyone in that square mile because our property values are affected.”

Vista Shadow Mountain was shut down in 2021 following numerous safety violations and years of reported high crime. The company that owns the complex paid $400,000 to tenants who were displaced. Decter-Wright said the company is facing criminal citations.

The owner, identified by Decter-Wright as New Jersey-based “3 Points Realty Group” and identified in court documents as CiTYR Group at Vista Shadow LLC, has proposed a 5-year plan for renovation.

Many residents at the meeting expressed skepticism of that plan. Decter-Wright shared that skepticism.

“I do share the concerns that, unless a new leaf has been turned, I’m worried about how much good faith we’re operating in,” she said.

Decter-Wright said the reason why a company facing criminal proceedings can still pursue a contract in Tulsa is simple: there’s no local law saying it can’t.

Decter-Wright said she wants to change that with potential new ordinances.