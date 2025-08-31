© 2025 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Congress returns from recess, with a month-end government shutdown looming

By Claudia Grisales,
Ayesha Rascoe
Published August 31, 2025 at 7:54 AM CDT

Lawmakers return to Congress this week from their August recess. They face a long to-do list, with the risk of a government shutdown looming.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Claudia Grisales
Claudia Grisales is a congressional reporter assigned to NPR's Washington Desk.
Ayesha Rascoe
Ayesha Rascoe is a White House correspondent for NPR. She is currently covering her third presidential administration. Rascoe's White House coverage has included a number of high profile foreign trips, including President Trump's 2019 summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Hanoi, Vietnam, and President Obama's final NATO summit in Warsaw, Poland in 2016. As a part of the White House team, she's also a regular on the NPR Politics Podcast.