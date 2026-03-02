Oklahoma lawmakers consider bill to require annual fee for transmission lines on private property

As consumer electricity needs grow , lawmakers are discussing strategies to ease the burden on landowners who don't want the towers and wires carrying that energy on their property.

As it's written now, the bill would require transmission owners to pay landowners $2 per foot of line annually. During the committee meeting, Murdock said he introduced the legislation to "start a conversation."

" This is an idea of, maybe moving forward, if the landowners are getting a royalty off of the power being pushed across their property, it may make it a little more palatable for someone to have a transmission line go across their property," he said.

Landowners can enter into easement agreements with companies to set aside portions of their land for the builds. But in some cases , eminent domain is used to obtain a right-of-way.

" I'm not saying that this is going to do away with eminent domain," Murdock said. "What I'm hoping is this just makes it a little more palatable."

Murdock said he spoke with utility companies about the legislation, though he didn't name them. The bill's language could change after creating an alternative rate based on conversations with the companies, he said.

Sen. Dave Rader, R-Tulsa, said the bill could raise utility rates for consumers living in Oklahoma's most populous counties if companies charge more to make up for the annual fee.

Murdock pushed back, noting the lines are necessary to deliver electricity to other counties.

"You understand that you flip that light on because — and have that ability to have electricity because — the people in my district have a transmission line that goes across them, getting you that power," he said.

