Vance hosted Charlie Kirk's show Monday in episode that was part tribute, part outrage

By Domenico Montanaro,
David Folkenflik
Published September 15, 2025 at 4:12 PM CDT

Vice President JD Vance hosted Charlie Kirk's radio program Monday — following last week's murder of the conservative activist.

Domenico Montanaro
Domenico Montanaro is NPR's senior political editor/correspondent. Based in Washington, D.C., his work appears on air and online delivering analysis of the political climate in Washington and campaigns. He also helps edit political coverage.
David Folkenflik
David Folkenflik was described by Geraldo Rivera of Fox News as "a really weak-kneed, backstabbing, sweaty-palmed reporter." Others have been kinder. The Columbia Journalism Review, for example, once gave him a "laurel" for reporting that immediately led the U.S. military to institute safety measures for journalists in Baghdad.