Hern announces bid for open U.S. Senate seat

Hern currently serves Oklahoma's First Congressional District, which encompasses the Tulsa area. He was first elected to Congress in 2018.

In his announcement video on social media, Hern focused on his support of President Trump's agenda. He called out both liberal politicians and "Republicans in Name Only," or RINOS, as threats to Trump's policies.

"The American Dream is under threat by the radical left and RINO Republicans, who oppose President Trump's 'America First' agenda and want to turn the United States into a third-world country," Hern said in the video.

Today I’m announcing my campaign for the United States Senate.



I grew up on an Air Force base, worked my way through school, built businesses, and served Oklahoma in Congress.



Now I’m ready to fight for Oklahoma in the Senate.



Watch my launch video! pic.twitter.com/lGBsRpVTvs — Kevin Hern (@krhern) March 11, 2026

In the House, Hern sits on the Committee for Ways and Means, which writes tax legislation. Before he entered Congress, his main occupation was as a McDonald's franchisee.

Hern's bid comes after Trump tapped current Sen. Markwayne Mullin as his next Secretary of Homeland Security. His impending departure from the Senate has opened up the scheduled election for his seat this November, which he was expected to run for again prior to his appointment.

Who will fill Hern's Congressional seat?

Hern's choice to campaign for Senate will have a waterfall effect, opening up the Republican primary election for his seat in the House of Representatives this November.

State Representative Mark Tedford, R-Tulsa, has already declared for the race. He serves on the oversight committee overseeing the Legislative Office of Fiscal Transparency and said in a press release that he is focused on fiscal responsibility.

"Washington doesn't have a shortage of politicians," Tedford said in the press release. "What it needs is leaders who understand how the real economy works and who are willing to stand up for the people who make this country run, just like President Trump."

Tulsa Pastor Jackson Lahmeyer has reposted several X posts that say he is "considering" entering the race. Lahmeyer previously ran in the primary election for Senate against James Lankford, in which he lost. He has been vocal about his disdain for Lankford, who certified the results of the 2020 election as a victory for Joe Biden, to the ire of some of Trump's base.

Lahmeyer also founded Pastors for Trump, a political network of conservative Christian pastors.

The Tulsa World also reports that Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado is considering entering the Republican primary for Hern's seat. He has been in the role since 2016. Previously, he served with the Tulsa County Police Department.

On the Democratic side, several candidates have already declared for both Senate and House seats. N'Kiyla "Jasmine" Thomas, a nurse, Troy Green, a business owner and former law enforcement officer and Jim Priest, an employment lawyer, have begun campaigns as Democrats for Senate. Erica Watkins, who previously served in the Oklahoma National Guard, and John Croisant, a member of the Tulsa Public Schools Board, have both declared for the House.

Rep. Stephanie Bice, who currently represents central Oklahoma's House District 5 in Congress, has also said she is considering running for Mullin's seat .

Prior to the election in November, Gov. Kevin Stitt will have to appoint an individual to finish the remainder of Mullin's term, which ends in January 2027. According to state law, the individual must sign an affidavit stating they will not run in November, though it's unclear whether they can be forced to stand by that affidavit.