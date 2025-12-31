© 2026 Public Radio Tulsa
Netflix hit 'Stranger Things' ends on New Year's Eve

By Linda Holmes,
A Martínez
Published December 31, 2025 at 3:46 AM CST

After nearly 10 years, the Netflix hit "Stranger Things" is ending. The series finale, which clocks in at just over two hours, drops on New Year's Eve.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Linda Holmes
Linda Holmes is a pop culture correspondent for NPR and the host of Pop Culture Happy Hour. She began her professional life as an attorney. In time, however, her affection for writing, popular culture, and the online universe eclipsed her legal ambitions. She shoved her law degree in the back of the closet, gave its living room space to DVD sets of The Wire, and never looked back.
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.