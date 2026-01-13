Scott Taylor whistleblower recounts experience of trial, verdict

It’s been a long few years for 41-year-old Kylie Wells.

In 2022, Wells, a DJ by trade, made a post online wondering why Tulsa praises artistic “mediocre white men so hard” who take advantage of younger creatives seeking approval. Wells had no idea she was setting off a cascade of events that would capture the attention of the city and eventually result in a more than $1 million legal verdict in her favor.

After Wells made the post in 2022, people began referring to the “billboard guy” in comments and eventually directly to Scott Taylor, a successful working artist known for his colorful signs who opened a gallery on Cherry Street in 2022. His adopted daughter, Madelyn Taylor, subsequently shared a picture online of documents from the state saying abuse claims had been substantiated, which led to Taylor being cancelled.

Taylor filed suit against Madelyn, Wells, and another woman who posted, Sydney Turner, for legal negligence, or failure to behave with reasonable care. The case went on for years.

“Honestly, I didn’t realize it was affecting me, because I didn’t know what else to do except keep doing what I was doing, but ultimately I have developed really bad anxiety, horrible bad anxiety, panic attacks, going out and being like, ‘I can’t be out right now,’” said Wells.

But last week, Taylor was found liable for $1.2 million in damages due to abuse of process, or filing lawsuits for a malicious purpose. Wells said she was in disbelief as the verdict was read.

“To be honest, I could care less about money. I wanted justice for Maddy, and if any money came our way, it’s basically all Maddy’s,” said Wells. “This whole time we’re having to sit in the same room with this f*cking guy. Then Judge Greenough came back in.”

Judge Kelly Greenough first announced an award of $5,000, which Wells was happy enough with, but Greenough continued awarding damages until the total was $1.2 million.

“I could not believe this judge actually believed the victim,” said Wells.

Wells said she hopes the verdict will start a “much bigger movement.”

“I think it says a very big statement. We live in a state known for violence against women. This is a huge win,” said Wells.

Scott Taylor’s attorney didn’t immediately return an email seeking comment.

