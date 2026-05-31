Sunday Puzzle: 'Fair' Game

On-air challenge

Every answer is a word, name, or a familiar phrase in which the first syllable is pronounced "fair" -- in any spelling. (Ex. Locale for an exhibition --> FAIRGROUND)

1. Long stretch on a golf course

2. Alternative to Celsius in temperatures

3. Alaska city just south of the Arctic Circle

4. Boat that transports passengers across a river or body of water

5. Monarch in ancient Egypt

6. Medical term for the throat

7. Revolving ride at an amusement park

8. "Cinderella" or "Hansel and Gretel"

9. Small, domesticated animal related to the European polecat

10. Historical Jewish sect in the Gospels and Acts of the Apostles

11. County of northern Virginia that's adjacent to Washington, D.C.

12. Actress Morgan

13. Louis who leads the Nation of Islam

14. Chemical secreted by the body that's a stumulant to others

15. Fond goodbye

Last week's challenge

This week's challenge comes from Jim Francis, of Kirkland, Wash. Think of a famous female singer (8,4). The first syllable of her first name, the second syllable of her first name backward, and last name forward again are all verbs associated with human desire. Who is this singer?

Challenge answer

Courtney Love

Winner

Larry Birkenmeyer of Glenview, Illinois

This week's challenge

This week's challenge comes from Mike Reiss, a longtime writer and showrunner for "The Simpsons." Name a classic song with a two-word title. Drop the first letter. Add an R after the new first letter. The result will be the names of two countries one after the other. What song is this?

If you know the answer to the challenge, submit it below by Thursday, June 4 at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners whose answers are selected win a chance to play the on-air puzzle.

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