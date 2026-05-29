Tulsa attempts to break world record with classic car parade

Tulsa is celebrating 100 years of Route 66 with a Guinness World Record attempt this weekend.

The current world record for the largest-ever classic car parade was achieved in 2017 in Puerto Rico with 2,491 cars. Local organizers hope to shatter that record. They say nearly 4,800 drivers have registered for this Saturday's Route 66 Capital Cruise through Tulsa.

To officially shatter that record, vehicles must complete a 5.5-mile cruise and maintain a consistent distance between each car without long gaps. The parade route begins at 11th & Yale along the classic Route 66 alignment.Road closures are scheduled at 5 a.m. No vehicles will be allowed to cross along the route after 6 a.m.Spectators are able to cross up until the first car passes through.

The procession will begin at 8 a.m. and is estimated to end around noon.

Tulsa Tourism official Johnathan Huskey says a live adjudicator from Guinness World Records will be there.

“He will be the one that does the official count of the cars that go by, and he will be the one that will officially certify or not our world record attempt,” said Huskey.

Results will be announced 30 minutes after the final car passes the review stage at Mother Road Market.