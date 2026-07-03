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Could infighting derail Democrats' hopes to win back House?

NPR | By Elena Moore,
A Martínez
Published July 3, 2026 at 3:15 AM CDT

Democrats are hoping they can win back the House majority this fall, but fighting within the party could complicate their plans.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Elena Moore
Elena Moore is a production assistant for the NPR Politics Podcast. She also fills in as a reporter for the NewsDesk. Moore previously worked as a production assistant for Morning Edition. During the 2020 presidential campaign, she worked for the Washington Desk as an editorial assistant, doing both research and reporting. Before coming to NPR, Moore worked at NBC News. She is a graduate of The George Washington University in Washington, D.C., and is originally and proudly from Brooklyn, N.Y.
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.