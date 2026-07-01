Equality Gala asked, Tulsa answered

Tulsans are rallying behind the queer community as federal and state support for Two Spirit-LGBTQI+ services continues to decline.

Various residents, politicians, and community members gathered last Saturday night for Oklahomans for Equality Gala. Its theme “Mechanica Botanica,” had guests dressed in steampunk attire at the Arvest Convention Center in Tulsa.

Photo by Angel Ford / Public Radio Tulsa An Equality Gala event program sits as a placeholder before the start of dinner. The gala is held annually to raise funds for Oklahomans for Equality programs and services at the Dennis R. Neill Equality Center in Tulsa.

This annual fundraiser was held in the wake of Senate Bill 904 – which restricts state funds, facilities and Medicaid from providing gender affirming medical care.

Governor Kevin Stitt signed the bill into law on May 12. Shortly after, Oklahomans for Equality executive director Hailey Briggs issued a call for help and Tulsa answered.

“Since that moment, just over a month ago, the community has come together and raised over $50,000,” Briggs told gala attendees.

The money raised will help support their small clinic . Briggs says it has become one of the few accessible for trans individuals to receive access to gender affirming and lifesaving medical care in Oklahoma.

“We will use that funding to cover the cost of office visits,” said Briggs. “To support patients with a prescription to make sure a lapse of insurance or an inability to pay will not stop them from accessing services.”

Funds raised at the Gala subsidize nearly one third of the organization’s entire annual budget. Briggs says the need for their services at the Dennis R. Neill Equality Center is not slowing down.

“More people need affirming health care,” said Briggs. “More people need mental health support. More people need community. More people need places where they are safe and seen and supported.”

By the end of the night, community members and sponsors donated over $389,000.