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Equality Gala asked, Tulsa answered

Public Radio Tulsa | By Angel Ford
Published July 1, 2026 at 1:32 PM CDT
Tulsa community members sit at their tables within the Arvest Convention Center as they await their dinner.
Photo by Angel Ford
/
Public Radio Tulsa
Tulsa community members sit at their tables within the Arvest Convention Center as they await their dinner.

Tulsans are rallying behind the queer community as federal and state support for Two Spirit-LGBTQI+ services continues to decline.

Various residents, politicians, and community members gathered last Saturday night for  Oklahomans for Equality Gala. Its theme “Mechanica Botanica,” had guests dressed in steampunk attire at the Arvest Convention Center in Tulsa.

A Equality Gala event program book sits on a table before the start of the main event. The gala is held annually to raise funds for Oklahomans for Equality programs and services at the Dennis R. Neill Equality Center in Tulsa.
Photo by Angel Ford
/
Public Radio Tulsa
An Equality Gala event program sits as a placeholder before the start of dinner. The gala is held annually to raise funds for Oklahomans for Equality programs and services at the Dennis R. Neill Equality Center in Tulsa.

This annual fundraiser was held in the wake of Senate Bill 904 – which restricts state funds, facilities and Medicaid from providing gender affirming medical care.

Governor Kevin Stitt signed the bill into law on May 12. Shortly after, Oklahomans for Equality executive director Hailey Briggs issued a call for help and Tulsa answered.

“Since that moment, just over a month ago, the community has come together and raised over $50,000,” Briggs told gala attendees.

The money raised will help support their small clinic. Briggs says it has become one of the few accessible for trans individuals to receive access to gender affirming and lifesaving medical care in Oklahoma.

“We will use that funding to cover the cost of office visits,” said Briggs. “To support patients with a prescription to make sure a lapse of insurance or an inability to pay will not stop them from accessing services.”

Funds raised at the Gala subsidize nearly one third of the organization’s entire annual budget. Briggs says the need for their services at the Dennis R. Neill Equality Center is not slowing down.

“More people need affirming health care,” said Briggs. “More people need mental health support. More people need community. More people need places where they are safe and seen and supported.”

By the end of the night, community members and sponsors donated over $389,000.
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Local & Regional Oklahomans for Equality
Angel Ford
Angel Ford is the Morning Edition host and a news reporter at KWGS. She holds a master’s from Northeastern State University in Tahlequah. Before joining the team, Ford worked as a freelance reporter and layout designer for several local newspapers across Oklahoma. Along with her work as a journalist, Ford has experience working in libraries, retail, construction, and beauty. A proud California native, she enjoys hiking, gaming, photography and reading in her off time. Email her at anf1077@utulsa.edu.
See stories by Angel Ford