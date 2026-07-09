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Where are Iran and Ukraine wars headed after NATO summit?

NPR | By Mary Louise Kelly,
Hadeel Al-ShalchiTom Bowman
Published July 9, 2026 at 3:01 PM CDT

Fresh strikes between Iran and the United States and a tense ceasefire scrapped — Is the war with Iran back on?

Copyright 2026 NPR
Mary Louise Kelly
Mary Louise Kelly is a co-host of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine.
Hadeel Al-Shalchi
Hadeel al-Shalchi is an editor with Weekend Edition. Prior to joining NPR, Al-Shalchi was a Middle East correspondent for the Associated Press and covered the Arab Spring from Tunisia, Bahrain, Egypt, and Libya. In 2012, she joined Reuters as the Libya correspondent where she covered the country post-war and investigated the death of Ambassador Chris Stephens. Al-Shalchi also covered the front lines of Aleppo in 2012. She is fluent in Arabic.
Tom Bowman
Tom Bowman is a NPR National Desk reporter covering the Pentagon.